Delhi police register FIR against Kataria

Brazen act endangered the life of passengers on-board: SpiceJet

Brazen act endangered the life of passengers on-board: SpiceJet

The Delhi police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against bodybuilder and social media influencer Bobby Kataria following public outrage over a video that he posted on social media, in which he can be seen smoking inside a SpiceJet aircraft.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of SpiceJet’s manager of legal and company affairs, Jasbir Chaudhary, who stated that Kataria was encouraging his fans to emulate such acts and promoting hazardous behaviour.

The FIR was lodged under Section 3(1)(C) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.

In the video, which went viral a few days ago, Kataria can be seen lying down on one of the seats of the aircraft and taking puffs of a cigarette.

The incident took place on a SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Delhi on January 21.

The complaint stated: “This brazen unlawful act endangers the life of passengers on-board, public safety and (causes) unlawful interference in the security of our flight operations”.

Kataria has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram.

The complainant further said that a preliminary internal inquiry was conducted by the airline to ascertain the exact circumstance surrounding the incident.

Wasn’t noticed

“Since cabin crew were occupied with their duties during boarding and Kataria was seated in the 21st row, which was not in close vicinity to any of the cabin crew at the relevant time of the incident, no one observed him smoking and making the video and neither did any fellow passengers notice or raise any concern,” the complaint read.

Senior officers said Kataria, a resident of Basai village in Gurugram, had previously been booked by the Dehradun police on August 11 for uploading a video in which he is seen publicly consuming alcohol on the Dehradun-Mussoorie highway.

Similarly, in December 2017, Kataria was caught in another controversy when he had allegedly created a ruckus at a police station in Gurugram in connection with a double murder case.

Last week, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had ordered a probe after the video surfaced on social media.

Passengers are not allowed to carry lighter and smoke inside planes.