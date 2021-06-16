Delhi

Delhi police register case against objectionable Instagram post

Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday registered a case following a complaint by a South Delhi resident against an Instagram account allegedly making objectionable statements against three religions. Police have registered a case on charges of promoting enmity between religions.

The complainant stated that he came across "objectionable" content on the 'gurus' of three religions through WhatsApp on June 7 and the text was originally posted on Instagram.

A case under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered for further investigation.


