Delhi Police recovers ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

Vijay Goel

March 15, 2022 12:10 IST

The Delhi Police has recovered the mobile phone of former BJP MP Vijay Goel and arrested a 22-year-old man who had snatched it from him, and another person whom it was sold to, official said Tuesday.

Sajan, a resident of Daryaganj, had allegedly snatched Mr. Goel’s phone last evening when he was going from Daryaganj towards the Red Fort through the Upper Subhash Marg, police had said.

Mr. Sajan, who had allegedly snatched Mr. Goel’s phone from him near the Red Fort in north Delhi, was arrested from Daryaganj area, they said.

Describing the incident, Deputy Commissioners of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said Monday that around 6.45 p.m., when Mr. Goel’s car reached near the Jama Masjid metro station, a person wearing blue shirt and white cap came towards him, snatched his phone from his hand and fled.

Police said they have registered a case and began their investigation. As part of the investigation, the police examined more than 100 CCTV cameras to evolve an outline of the snatcher, which helped them zero in and then finally arrest the snatcher.

Mr. Sajan had changed his clothes and the pair of clothes he wore during the incident has also been recovered, Kalsi said on Tuesday.

After his arrest, Mr. Sajan disclosed to the police that he had sold the mobile phone to a person name Mohammad Asif (23), a native of Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh, for ₹2,200, according to the officer.

At his instance, Mr. Asif has also been arrested, the DCP said, adding that he works as a helper in a shop.

The snatched mobile phone has been recovered from Mr. Asif, police said, adding that Mr. Sajan was previously involved in four cases of snatching and Arms Act.