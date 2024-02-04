ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police reaches Atishi's residence to serve notice on AAP MLAs' 'poaching'

February 04, 2024 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - New Delhi

This comes a day after Crime Branch officials served a notice to Delhi Chief Minister, asking him to reply within three days in a probe into his claims that the BJP attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs

PTI

Delhi Police Crime Branch officials at the residence of Delhi Minister Atishi Singh to serve her a notice regarding investigation into AAP’s claim that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs, in New Delhi, on February 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Crime Branch officials reached the residence of Delhi Minister Atishi on February 4 to serve a notice in connection with allegations that the BJP was attempting to "poach" Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.

Sources said Ms. Atishi was not present at her residence. The Minister, however, has given directions to her office staff to receive the notice, sources in the AAP said.

"The team will go again to serve notice to Atishi. This morning she was not present at her residence," a senior officer of Delhi Police Crime Branch said.

This comes a day after Crime Branch officials served a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to reply within three days in a probe into his claims that the BJP attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs.

Mr. Kejriwal and Ms. Atishi are scheduled to lay the foundation stones of two schools in Rohini later in the day.

On January 27, Mr. Kejriwal and Ms. Atishi had claimed that the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs by offering ₹25 crore each and a ticket to contest next year's assembly poll to topple the AAP government.

The BJP had rubbished the allegations, terming them "false" and "baseless", and dared the Chief Minister to furnish evidence to back his claims.

