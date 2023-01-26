ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police ramps up security ahead of R-Day celebration

January 26, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police has stepped up anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling in the national capital to thwart any untoward incidents, officers said on Tuesday.

Around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed, and 24 help desks have been set up in the New Delhi district for the celebrations, the police said.

In high footfall areas, bomb disposal teams, along with dog squads, have been conducting anti-sabotage checks. “Around 150 CCTV cameras with facial recognition facility have been installed in vital areas, and police visibility has also been enhanced,” an officer added.

Around 60,000-65,000 people are expected to take part in the celebrations. “Entry will be based on QR codes on the pass. Those without a ticket or pass will be denied entry,” the officer said.

Anti-drone teams of the NSG and DRDO have also been deputed, the police said.

Traffic advisory issued

On Wednesday, Delhi Traffic Police released an advisory. The parade will start at 10.30 a.m. from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to the Red Fort ground.

