Delhi Police questions e-commerce platform Flipkart over sale of acid

December 23, 2022 11:41 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - NEW DELHI

On December 14, two bike-borne men flung acid that they claimed to have bought from Flipkart, on a girl near Dwarka Mor metro station, while she was on the way to school

The Hindu Bureau

On December 14, two bike-borne men flung acid on a girl near Dwarka Mor metro station.

In connection with the west Delhi acid attack case on a 17-year-old girl who was on her way to school near Dwarka Mor metro station, the police interrogated the e-commerce platform Flipkart, on Wednesday. However, they were not satisfied with the response.

According to the police, a notice was issued to Flipkart on December 15 since the main accused in the case, Sachin Arora, had said that he had bought acid from the e-commerce website.

A senior police officer said that Flipkart was questioned regarding their legal terms and conditions over what kind of products could be sold and which of them banned.

The Home Ministry had asked all the States/Union Territories to take immediate steps to implement the measures mentioned in the advisory, for the reduction of acid attacks and the treatment and rehabilitation of acid attack survivors.

The sale of highly corrosive acids in an easy, accessible and unregulated manner without any due diligence whatsoever by the e-marketplace entity could lead to disastrous consequences to the consumers, especially the vulnerable sections of the society, namely, women and children, the Ministry said.

Earlier, the Delhi police had identified the Agra-based seller, after Flipkart had shared the details regarding the seller that was a pharmaceutical company. The company sold the 100 ml acid bottle for ₹600, the payment for which was done by Sachin Arora through an online wallet.

According to police sources, the company responded that they acted as a platform between the buyer and the seller. However, they were asked about the legal guidelines followed.

Regarding registering a case, an officer said that a new case would not be added, however, sections would be added once the responses were sought from Flipkart.

On December 14, two bike-borne men flung acid on a girl near Dwarka Mor metro station. Three men, Sachin Arora, Harshil Agarwal, Virender Singh were arrested in connection with the case. Sachin Arora, the main accused, had revealed that he had attacked the victim because they had a fallout in their friendship and she had ignored him.

According to the victim’s family, her condition was getting better and she might be discharged soon.

