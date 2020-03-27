Delhi Police providing assistance to senior citizens registered with them

Delhi Police, with the help of volunteers, is reaching out to senior citizens living alone in the city, said a police officer on Friday.

The police said that they are getting numerous calls from senior citizens who had registered themselves with the Senior Citizen Cell of Delhi Police. More than 10,000 people have registered with the cell so far.

As per the rule, a beat constable of the police station concerned has to visit the homes of registered senior citizens once a week and also keep in touch with them over phone.. However, it is the duty of neighbours and Residents’ Welfare Associations to contribute to the safety and security of the elderly, said a police officer.

“In the last four days, we have received over 4,000 calls on the helpline number, where people have made request for groceries and medicines,” said a police officer.

Formed WhatsApp group

Due to the high volume of calls, the police have roped in local Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and neighbours and have formed a WhatsApp group to help them with all daily needs.

“We had a meeting with several RWAs and asked them to exempt ban on house helps for senior citizens. The RWAs had agreed to the request,” the officer added.

A beat constable said that children or relatives of senior citizens are calling him from foreign countries and requesting him to take care of their aged parents. “We are assisting them as much us we can. People visiting senior citizens’ house need to be more careful as they are more prone to fall sick if they get in contact with any COVID-19 infected persons. I provided masks to around 20 senior citizens registered,” said the policeman.

Another policeman said that they are providing passes to senior citizens who need to visit hospitals frequently. “We have issued more than 3,000 passes to such people,” he added..

Senior citizens who are not registered with Delhi Police can also approach them for help.

On Friday, south Delhi police provided food packets at a women shelter home in Kalkaji after a citizen raised the request through social media.