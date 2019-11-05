Delhi police protests | Protesters demand a fair trial by Delhi HC

"How is the Josh? Low Sir!" This echoed in unison amongst thousands of police personnel who have staged an unprecedented protest in front of the Delhi Police Headquarter at ITO here demanding justice.

The policemen, who have come from all across the Capital, are protesting the attacks on their colleagues by lawyers at Saket and Karkardooma District Courts on Monday.

“We want reinstatement of the cops suspended by the High Court following the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday,” said one of the protesters.

The underlying current amongst the police personnel is that they have not been given a fair trial by the Delhi High Court, which had on Sunday taken suo motu cognisance of the lawyer-police clash, and ordered a judicial inquiry against the police officers only.

“The High Court has not even allowed us to act on the FIR registered against the lawyers who had attacked the policemen at Tis Hazari, and are now roaming freely,” said another personnel, who also did not wish to be named.

The protesting personnel said they want a review of the High Court order as “it was highly one-sided” and did not take into view the police personnel involved in the Tis Hazari clash.

One of the protesters said they have not received the support of their superiors like they should have. “We are waiting for the Police Commissioner to show up so that we can give our list of demands. But, we have been waiting from morning,” said another officer.

In their demand for a strong leadership, the protesting personnel are chanting in harmony to bring Kiran Bedi, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, back. “Hamara CP kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi jaisa ho,” was written on many of the placards held by the protesters.

One of the personnel even suggested that Ms. Bedi should be made the Lieutenant Governor of the Capital. “Only she [Ms. Bedi] can take control of this kind of law and order situations,” the officer said.

Apart from these, the protesters are also demanding that Delhi Police personnel be allowed to form a union by amending the law.