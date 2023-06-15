Delhi Police protecting Brij Bhushan, PM complicit: Congress

June 15, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police did less work to investigate the charges of sexual harassment levelled by the women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and more to defend him, the Congress said on Thursday, hours after Delhi Police filed a plea to withdraw POCSO charges against Mr. Singh citing lack of evidence.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that over half of the 1,000-page chargesheet filed by Delhi Police, is dedicated to giving a clean chit to Mr. Singh. “Delhi Police have zero credibility. They didn’t file an FIR without Supreme Court interference, they were manhandling and beating up girls on the roads of New Delhi. The law of POCSO is clear that the moment a case is filed, the accused should be arrested because he should not be allowed to influence witnesses or intimidate victims. Nothing of the sort has happened with the BJP MP,” Ms. Shrinate said.

The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his silence on the issue. “Not a word was uttered by the PM or the Home Minister of the country. Modiji used to get photos clicked with these athletes but today he has become a mute spectator of their plight. He is using his police, agencies and all the power against these girls,” Ms. Shrinate added. She expressed hope that the court will take cognisance of the fact that the accused MP was not questioned for 45 days after filing of the FIR and also the treatment meted to the wrestlers who were “dragged on the streets of Delhi”.

Holding PM complicit in the alleged crime, she added, “Don’t forget Vinesh Phogat has said in no uncertain terms that she had apprised PM Modi of all the sexual exploitation way back in August 2021, who chose to do absolutely nothing about it.”

