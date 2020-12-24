Delhi Police procures decibel meters to check noise pollution

Device will help personnel prosecute noise violations

To keep check on noise pollution in the city, the Delhi police have procured 150 sound level meters to identify and prosecute people responsible for noise pollution.

Sanjay Bhatia, DCP (Central) said that the real-time monitoring device will help police personnel measure noise and prosecute violations.

“The Environment Protection Act, 2000, specifies the zone-wise limits in decibel for day and night time. Delhi Police has equipped field formation with Sound Level Meters [SLMs] to measure and prosecute noise violations,” said Mr Bhatia.

He added that the Central District of Delhi Police has used the SLMs for the first time in Delhi and has trained its field officer to use the device to prosecute under section 6 and 15 of Environment Protection Act, 2000. Primarily, the DJ, auto rickshaw and manipulated silencer of motorbike are been prosecuted under environment Act and Delhi Police Act.

On December 21, an autorickshaw driver outside Jama Masjid was fined for playing music on the stereo in a loud voice. High volume of the stereo was causing nuisance to the people around. Sound of the stereo was found 108.31 DB when measured on Sound Level Meter. The auto driver was fined.

In another case, a police received a call from Chandni Mahal area about a loud sound of DJ. It was checked by Sound Meter and voice found 145.55 db. Subsequently, a notice was issued under to the offender and was fined.

Mr. Bhatia said that in residential area 45 dB sound is permitted during night and if violation is found, then the person will be fined for ₹5,000. For industries the sound limit is 70 dB during night time.

A police officer said that a total of 150 SLMs have been distributed to 15 police districts and other units.