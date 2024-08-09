GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Police procures 7,000 AI-powered CCTV cameras ahead of I-Day celebrations

Published - August 09, 2024 01:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo Credit: Vithushan

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15, the Delhi Police will place over 7,000 artificial intelligence-based facial recognition CCTV cameras to ensure security in the Capital, said officials on Thursday.

The cameras will be installed in the North and Central districts, especially around the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his annual Independence Day speech.

“These cameras will have pan-tilt-zoom features with high resolutions which will allow police to identify anyone from a distance,” a senior police officer said.

