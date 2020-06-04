Delhi Police plans video calls for public redressal

NEW DELHI

04 June 2020

The endeavour is to minimise personal contact as more policemen are getting infected

As policing is evolving by the day, East district police has distributed 20 Android-supported mobile phones in stations and offices and is planning to use videoconferencing application Zoom to avoid personal meetings for public redressal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said that phones have been distributed in 11 police stations of the district, DCP office and Assistant Commissioners’ offices.

“The plan is to set up the phone on a stand in a separate room in every station and offices. Whenever someone demands to meet officials like Station House Officer or ACP or any other officer in person, duty officials can Zoom call with the official concerned and add others if required,” the officer said.

Early hurdles

However, the plan is facing hurdles because of wobbly Internet connectivity in a few stations, though police assured they are working to redress the issue.

The aim behind the move, Mr. Singh said, is to minimise or avoid personal contact. “Though we are trying to digitise everything, there are people who wish to meet in person for whom we are planning this,” he said.

The district is also planning to book video call slots with investigating officers of cases. A senior police officer said that going forward, those who wish to meet the investigating officer in their case will have to book a time slot or vice versa. “For instance, if a victim’s family member or lawyer needs to meet the IO of a case, the officer can give them a time slot for video call instead of meeting in person,” the officer said.

For better display

In the coming months, the officer said the room that has the smartphone will be attached with a smart TV for better resolution and display.

In East district, two Station House Officers – Ghazipur and Madhu Vihar – have recently tested positive and are under quarantine.