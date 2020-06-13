Delhi Police organises interactive session with health experts

Delhi Police on Friday organised an interactive session with health experts for its traffic personnel on the necessary precautions to be taken in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
The webinar, attended by 320 staff, was organised by the western traffic range with a panel of doctors from BLK hospital on the topic “Life with Corona”.
A similar awareness session on COVID-19 was organised for the traffic personnel of Central Range.
The session conducted by Dr. Mradul Kumar Daga, Professor, Medicine Department, Maulana Azad Medical College was attended by over 70 staff.
Dr. Daga briefed the staff about the current status of the pandemic and also told them about the precautions to be taken while performing duty..
