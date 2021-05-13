Delhi police oppose Kalra’s bail plea in High Court, says he took advantage of needy people

New Delhi

Granting him bail would send a wrong message to others hoarding oxygen, it said.

The Delhi Police on Thursday opposed before the Delhi High Court the anticipatory bail plea of businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the oxygen concentrator black marketing case noting that it was "exceptional case".

"This is a classic case of black marketing. You cannot take advantage of needy people. This makes this an exceptional case," Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the Delhi police, argued.

The ASG also stated that if Mr Kalra was granted anticipatory bail at this stage, it that will "effect the investigation". He said it will send a wrong message to other hoarders that a person doing such a thing has been granted anticipatory bail.

The ASG said it was not the "gravity of the offence" but the societal interest has also to be taken into consideration while denying the anticipatory bail. He said that out of the seized concentrators, two samples were tested and the output was only 32%.

Mr Raju argued that though the oxygen concentrators were claimed to be of premium German quality, but they were "Chinese third grade products".

Justice Subramonium Prasad, at this point, asked how Mr Kalra could ensure that the oxygen concentrators was of a particular quality as he was only an importer.

During the late evening hearing, the high court also queired about the total number of oxygen concentrators seized in the case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Mr Kalra, said 96 concentrators were seized from upscale restaurants Khan Chacha and nine other from Townhall.

Mr Singhvi argued that Mr Kalra has not done any hoarding as he was openly selling these oxygen concentrators under invoices with GST payment. As the arguments of the parties in the case remain inconclusive, the high court said it will hear the case again on Friday at 12p.m..

Earlier during the day, a Delhi Court had rejected the anticipatory bail application of Mr Kalra noting that allegations against him are serious and his custodial interrogation is required to “unearth the entire conspiracy".