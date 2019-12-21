Delhi Police on its toes ahead of PM’s rally as intel hints at ‘threat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “thanksgiving rally” will be held at Ramlila Maidan, located at the crossroads between Lutyens’ Delhi and the old Walled City, on Sunday under heavy police deployment after intelligence inputs suggesting a “threat” to his safety during the event in addition to the ongoing protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the Capital.

Party sources claimed the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had been apprised of an estimated two lakh attendees from across north Indian States converging at the venue aboard 3,000 buses to be a part of the ‘Dhanyawad Rally’ on Sunday.

While the ostensible objective of the event was intended to express gratitude to Mr. Modi for the BJP-led Centre’s decision to confer ownership rights on an estimated 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies, the massive footfall, according to party insiders, will also be utilised for “soft messaging” about the CAA.

While party sources chose “not to speculate” about the contents of the Prime Minister’s speech, an insider said, however, he was expected to broach the CAA, given the multiple protests against it across the city.

“The Modi government has taken many significant decisions over the last six months which he is expected to talk about,” the leader said. The Delhi unit of the party had, in the meantime, formed specific committees to “spread the word on the CAA” prior to Mr. Modi’s arrival to the venue.

“There will be pamphlets busting myths about the CAA and the NRC which dedicated volunteers will personally take to those attending... The objective is to ensure that what they are told about the Act is further disseminated by them in their homes and localities,” said a source.

Meanwhile, a major law and order crisis occurring in central Delhi just around 500 metres from the venue of the Prime Minister’s rally had the Delhi Police on its toes.

“The security of stage and other vital locations in the ground will be taken over by Special Protection Group but the security of remaining ground area and the area outside the ground is with Delhi police,” said a police officer. He added that most of the security personnel are busy in law and order duties at various protest sites. They have asked for deployment of reserved police personnel and paramilitary for security on Sunday.

“We are also coordinating with intelligence agencies and updating them with the situation of protests in Old Delhi area,” the officer added.