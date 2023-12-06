ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police on alert after banned outfit Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament

December 06, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - New Delhi

A senior police officer said security has already been stepped up in and around Parliament. "No one will be allowed to disturb law and order," he said

PTI

“When Parliament is on, we remain alert. We are taking all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident,” the officer said adding that security has also been beefed up in entire Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police are on alert after the US-based Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video message threatening to "shake the very foundation of Parliament" on December 13 -- the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.

A senior police officer said security has already been stepped up in and around Parliament. "No one will be allowed to disturb law and order," he said.

"When Parliament is on, we remain alert. We are taking all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident," the officer said adding that security has also been beefed up in entire Delhi.  In the video, which also had a photo of the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, the chief of the proscribed organisation Sikhs for Justice claimed that the Narendra Modi government tried to kill him and threatened to respond on December 13.

Pannu claimed that his response would shake "the very foundation of the Indian Parliament".

