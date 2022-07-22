Delhi Police officer found dead inside car in east Delhi
A Delhi Police Crime Branch officer was found dead inside his car in eat Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar on Friday, officers said.
DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said around 12.45 p.m. on Friday, the Crime Branch staff deployed at Laxmi Nagar police station noticed that the deceased was lying dead inside his car parked in the parking area of the police colony in Laxmi Nagar.
“Crime team was called to the spot and the dead body of the deceased has been shifted to the hospital,” the police said.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.
