Delhi police nab 3 terror suspects

The Delhi police on Monday claimed to have averted terror strikes in Assam and the national capital by arresting three persons allegedly carrying an improvised explosive device in Assam’s Goalpara district.

The suspects have been identified as Ranjeet Islam, Mukadir Islam, and Luit Zameel, all residents of Assam. They are believed to have been influenced by the Bangladesh module of Islamic State, said the police. Luit was a supervisor at an Aadhaar enrolment centre, while the other two were working as labourers. The three men were in touch with some other suspects in Delhi, the police said.

DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah said they received inputs on the movement of several suspects planning something “big” in Delhi. Their target was a religious congregation. “We got inputs from intelligence agencies that the suspects were present in Goalpara district of Assam,” said Mr. Kushwah. A Special Cell team was sent to Assam for further probe, he added.

The accused were allegedly carrying a complete IED for detonation at Raasmela, a local fair, on Sunday. “They were held before they could place the IED at the fair. An FIR was registered at Goalpara Sadar police station and the accused were brought to Delhi for further investigation,” said Mr. Kushwah.

The Raasmela plan was a test run for Delhi attack. “We are trying to find out their source of logistics and technical support,” the DCP said.