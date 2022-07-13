Delhi police make elaborate arrangements for Kanwariyas

July 13, 2022 01:04 IST

For the first time ever, Kanwariyas passing through the Capital on their pilgrimage to Haridwar will be issued registration numbers by the police.

A senior police officer said that a passenger registration system was put into place to collect details of the devotees so that prompt help could be offered to them in an emergency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Delhi Traffic Police has also made elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwariyas and commuters to minimise traffic disruption during the Kanwar Yatra, which starts on Thursday.

The police also said that security traffic arrangements for Kanwar Yatra will be made from July 14 till July 26. This year around 15-20 lakh Kanwariyas are expected in the Capital and the number of visitors is expected to peak after July 21.

The traffic police have deployed 1,925 police personnel to regulate traffic during this time. A senior police officer said certain routes had been marked exclusively for the Kanwariyas.

“In view of the prevailing security scenario and intelligence inputs about possibilities of sabotage by anti-national elements, elaborate law and order arrangements have been made in close coordination with civil administration and the organisers of camps for Kanwariyas,” DCP (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

He added that locals have been asked to alert the police if they spot any unusual activity.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, “Kanwar camps have been directed to ensure proper barricading, lighting, fire safety measures.” The DCP added that the camps have been asked to install CCTVs in coordination with the civic agencies.

She added that anti-sabotage checks would be conducted at all the camps on a regular basis. Ms. Kashyap said Quick Response Teams and Mobile Patrol Vans have also been deployed at sensitive locations on the routes as well as at the camps.

With the aim of maintaining communal harmony during the Kanwar Yatra, meetings with the members of Aman committees and religious leaders of various areas have also been conducted at the district and police station level, Ms. Kashyap added.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said police officers from Delhi were also holding regular meetings with their counterparts in bordering Ghaziabad, as well as with the officers of civic agencies and the Health Department, for better coordination.