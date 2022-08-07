Delhi Police lodge case against Congress protesters

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during the nationwide protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items on Friday.

August 07, 2022 01:36 IST

The party was denied permission to stage demonstration

The Delhi police on Saturday registered a case over a protest staged by Congress party members on Friday. The Congress party had called for a nationwide protest against inflation, unemployment and GST hike on essential items. Advertisement Advertisement The Delhi police had denied permission to the party to stage a protest in the Capital as prohibitory orders were in place in the New Delhi district. More than 300 protesters, including 65 MPs were detained on Friday. DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said a case under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Tughlaq Road police station.

