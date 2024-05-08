Delhi Police launches WhatsApp channel for real-time updates

May 08, 2024 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police on Tuesday launched a WhatsApp channel for the public to receive real-time updates on incidents, advisories and safety tips, officials said.

According to a senior official, the initiative has been envisioned with the intention of further strengthening the police’s partnership with the community.

“We believe that this will enhance our engagement with the community and improve our ability to share important information in a timely and efficient manner. The WhatsApp channel will provide a direct line of communication between the police department and public, allowing for real-time updates on incidents, advisories and safety tips,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

By joining the channel, people will receive regular instant updates from Delhi Police.

