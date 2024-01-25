GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Police launch search for ACP’s missing son

January 25, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police has launched a search for an Assistant Commissioner of Police’s 24-year-old son, officials said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Lakshya Chauhan, allegedly went missing after he left home to attend a friend’s wedding in Rohtak on Monday, according to the police, who added that the victim works as a legal practitioner at Rohini district court.

A missing person report was filed on late Tuesday evening at Samaypur Badli police station after his father, Yashpal Singh, ACP (Operations), Outer North district, filed a complaint.

During the enquiry, it was found that the victim was last seen at Karnal bypass. He had gone to Haryana to attend the wedding with two friends, added police.

“Based on an apprehension of foul play, a case under sections 365 (kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully confinement of abducted persons) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Samaypur Badli police station on Wednesday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The police has detained three or four persons in relation with the case, who are now being interrogated, according to the DCP.

“We have not been able to recover the victim’s body, though we are searching areas around the Munak canal near Karnal,” a senior police officer added.

