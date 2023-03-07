ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Holi, Shab-e-Barat

March 07, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

For Holi, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, 2,033 officers will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 accident-prone spots. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Delhi Police on Monday issued an advisory urging motorists to adhere to traffic rules on Shab-e-Barat and Holi. For Shab-e-Barat, which will be observed on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, around 10,000 personnel will be deployed across various stretches. Radar guns will be used to check instances of over-speeding. For Holi, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, 2,033 officers will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 accident-prone spots. “Action will be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles that are used to perform stunts,” the advisory stated.

