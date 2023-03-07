HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Holi, Shab-e-Barat

March 07, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
For Holi, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, 2,033 officers will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 accident-prone spots.

For Holi, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, 2,033 officers will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 accident-prone spots. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Delhi Police on Monday issued an advisory urging motorists to adhere to traffic rules on Shab-e-Barat and Holi. For Shab-e-Barat, which will be observed on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, around 10,000 personnel will be deployed across various stretches. Radar guns will be used to check instances of over-speeding. For Holi, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, 2,033 officers will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 accident-prone spots. “Action will be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles that are used to perform stunts,” the advisory stated.

Related Topics

traffic / religious festival or holiday / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.