Delhi Police issues advisory to IGIA passengers on arms and ammunition

NEW DELHI

28 September 2020 09:36 IST

In the last 3 years, 297 booked under Arms Act, says DCP (IGI)

The Delhi police have issued an advisory reminding domestic and international passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) that carrying ammunition in their luggage, knowingly or unknowingly, is an offence and asked them to thoroughly check their bags before entering the premises.

DCP (IGI) Rajeev Ranjan said in the last three years, 297 passengers have been booked under the Arms Act after they were caught with live bullets or guns in their possession during frisking at the airport.

“In most of the cases, passengers inadvertently carry ammunition in their baggage. It poorly affects the passengers, their co-passengers and family members. We keep issuing advisory regarding it and request passengers to recheck their baggage before entering the premises,” said Mr. Ranjan.

On June 30 this year, a US-bound passenger at the Delhi airport was held for allegedly carrying a bullet in his baggage. He was not allowed to board the plane and was booked under the Arms Act.

Till September 15, 2020, a total of 51 passengers were caught under Arms Act at IGI police station. The list includes eight women passengers.

Mr. Ranjan said in a few cases, the passengers held with bullets in his or her baggage are able to convince the investigating officer by producing arm licenses.

In some cases, many of them said he or she works as a policeman or is in the Defence. In these cases, the passenger is released after getting a clearance letter from his commanding officer.

‘Unware of belongings’

“But most of the passengers, who get caught in the crime, say that they were unaware of the bullet found in their baggage. They end up facing legal action. It is a non-bailable offence under the Arms Act,” said Mr. Ranjan.

He added that the passengers are requested to keep in mind the legal provisions of the law and “never carry ammunition in any circumstances such as — for your relative and friends who have a license; if your license is not valid in Delhi; using as a Talisman or a Mascot of good omen; foreign passenger from a country where arm license if not required for buying arms or ammunitions.”