Delhi Police issues 17 challans for not wearing seat belts in rear

Initiative comes after former Tata Sons chairman’s death in Palghar road accident

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi:
September 15, 2022 01:56 IST

The Delhi Traffic Police is conducting a campaign to spread awareness regarding the importance of wearing seat belts. File | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued 17 challans to people for not wearing seat belts in the rear seats of cars.

The conducted a drive on Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place in central Delhi to ensure compliance. A senior police officer said a total of 17 challans were issued during the drive from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. under Section 194B (use of safety belts and the seating of children) of the Motor Vehicles Act. The offenders were fined ₹1,000 each.

The initiative comes after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry’s death in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on September 4. According to the police, Mistry, who was sitting in the rear, was not wearing a seat belt.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Traffic) Aalap Patel said legal provisions were already in place but it has become a topic of discussion after the recent Mistry incident.

“The Delhi Traffic Police is already running a campaign to spread public awareness regarding [the importance of] wearing seat belts. We are also taking legal action,” the officer said.

