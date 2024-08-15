GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 10,000 police personnel to secure Red Fort ahead of PM’s Independence Day speech

Updated - August 15, 2024 12:15 am IST

Published - August 15, 2024 12:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Over 10,000 security personnel have been deployed at Red Fort. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a strict traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day celebrations, restricting movement around the Red Fort area and closing several roads for general traffic on Thursday.

It also reiterated the prohibitory order dated August 1 on the ban on flying sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, hot air balloons and small-sized powered aircraft over the Capital till Thursday.

According to the advisory, over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed at Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday morning.

Multiple layers of security have also been put in place around the venue, including 700 artificial intelligence-based facial recognition CCTV cameras equipped with high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom features to ensure fool-proof security, an officer said.

The general public visiting the Red Fort for the event has been asked to not bring cameras, binoculars, remote controlled car keys, umbrellas, handbags, briefcases, transistors, lighters, tiffin boxes or water bottles, officers said.

The advisory also asked the public not to touch any suspicious objects and immediately report any, if seen, to the nearest policeman.

Additional police teams and paramilitary forces have been deployed at various locations including Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls, metro stations and markets, according to the advisory.

Road closures

“All borders of the national capital from Haryana-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh-Delhi will be sealed after 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday for the entry of commercial heavy vehicles. The vehicles which will enter the national capital will be checked properly,” a senior police officer said.

Additionally, eight road stretches — Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, the Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and the Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover — will remain closed for general traffic on Thursday, the advisory said.

Moreover, vehicles without parking labels for the Independence Day event are to avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, it said.

Commuters going from north to south can avail of alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjang Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkula Road and Rani Jhansi Road, police said.

Those travelling from east to west may use Barapullah Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road and others.

Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed on Thursday, the advisory said.

To regulate traffic, over 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed across major junctions in the Capital, as well as on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort, it added.

