Delhi police instal nine layers of barricades at borders

Around 8,000 security personnel have been deployed to stop protesters from entering national capital

After farm unions intensified their ongoing agitation at the Delhi borders, the police have instaled nine layers of barricades at key points to prevent the entry of protesters into the national capital.

A senior police officer said this is the first time in the history of any protest in Delhi that such massive security arrangements have been made. Around 8,000 security personnel have been deployed at the borders.

At Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders, the police have instaled nine layers of barricades – three layers of iron barricades with barbed wires on top, three layers of concrete jersey barriers locked with iron chain, one layer of iron containers filled with sand and two layers of sand-laden dumpers.

The officer added that they have got intelligence inputs that after December 15, the protest will be intensified as more people from Punjab and Haryana will be joining the agitation.

“We have also deployed more security personnel at the borders. Apart from Delhi Police, personnel from the paramilitary force have also been deployed. We have been making all possible efforts to maintain peace. There have been no attempts at forceful entry into the national capital by the farmers,” said the officer.

He added that the Rapid Action Force, armed with anti-riot gear and water canons, is at the forefront of the security line.

The policemen from Haryana and Delhi are meeting every day to share intelligence inputs as they have to keep a watch on anti-social elements.

As per an intelligence report, there are around 10,000 protesters at the Tikri border, 25,000 at Singhu and 2,000 at Ghazipur.

At Singhu and Tikri borders, more security personnel are being deployed under the supervision of Joint CP-rank officer.

The police personnel have been deployed with three DCP-rank officers and one Joint CP-rank officer. At Nirankari ground in Burari, there are around 120 police personnel along with one DCP-rank police officer.