Delhi police include online delivery firms in list of ‘essential services’

People wait in queue to buy essential items from a departmental store while maintaining social distance, at Bali Nagar in West Delhi on Thursday.

People wait in queue to buy essential items from a departmental store while maintaining social distance, at Bali Nagar in West Delhi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

They will be allowed to operate during lockdown period

Delhi Police have included several online service delivery and diagnostic laboratories in the list of “essential services” that will be allowed to operate in Delhi during the 21-day lockdown.

The online delivery services allowed to operate in Delhi are Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, 24Seven, Blue Dart, DTDC, Wow Express, Swiggy, Grofers, Big Basket, Milk Basket, Dunzo, Big Bazaar, Snapdeal, Licious, Medlife, Pharmeasy, Urbanclap, Ninjacart, Honasa Consumer, Healthians Diagnostics, Delhivery, Nutrimoo Milk dairy, More Retail, Easyday, Jabong, Myntra, Spencer’s, Reliance Fresh, Jubiliant Food Works, Foodpanda, Faaso’s, Pizza Hut, Ubereats, Needs Superman, 1Mg, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Max-Path, Satvacart, IIFCO and any other e-commerce retailers/operator.

A message has been dispatched to all the police stations listing these exempted services.

