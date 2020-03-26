Delhi police include online delivery firms in list of ‘essential services’

Delhi Police have included several online service delivery and diagnostic laboratories in the list of “essential services” that will be allowed to operate in Delhi during the 21-day lockdown.

Also read: India coronavirus lockdown | Delivery issues add to woes for homebound

The online delivery services allowed to operate in Delhi are Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, 24Seven, Blue Dart, DTDC, Wow Express, Swiggy, Grofers, Big Basket, Milk Basket, Dunzo, Big Bazaar, Snapdeal, Licious, Medlife, Pharmeasy, Urbanclap, Ninjacart, Honasa Consumer, Healthians Diagnostics, Delhivery, Nutrimoo Milk dairy, More Retail, Easyday, Jabong, Myntra, Spencer’s, Reliance Fresh, Jubiliant Food Works, Foodpanda, Faaso’s, Pizza Hut, Ubereats, Needs Superman, 1Mg, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Max-Path, Satvacart, IIFCO and any other e-commerce retailers/operator.

Also read: India coronavirus lockdown | Grocers scramble to restock after night of panic buying

A message has been dispatched to all the police stations listing these exempted services.