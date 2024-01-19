Delhi Police holds inter-State coordination meet to step up security measures for R-Day

January 19, 2024 02:29 am | Updated 02:29 am IST

Ahead of Republic Day, an inter-State coordination meeting was held on Thursday at the Delhi Police headquarters to strengthen cooperation between law enforcement agencies.

The meeting was chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and attended by senior officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir, along with senior officers from the National Investigation Agency, Narcotics Control Bureau, Intelligence Bureau, and National Intelligence Grid.

Delhi Police officers at the meeting included Special Commissioners of Police of the divisions such as Protective Security, Law and Order, Traffic Divisions, Transport, Intelligence, Crime, Special Cell; Joint Commissioners of Police of different ranges; and District Commissioners of Police of Crime, Railways, Indira Gandhi International Airport, and metro police.

“The officers shared intelligence related to terror inputs and anti-terror measures, including border checking, and verification of suspicious elements,” an officer said.

Main issues

Issues related to movement of paragliders, drones and other flying objects from open areas were also discussed. The meeting stressed the advance information about the movement of any suspicious elements/vehicles. In addition to these, interstate gangs operating in the National Capital Region and incidents related to the supply of illegal firearms and narcotics were also taken up.

The police have also put in place traffic restrictions for Republic Day and taken steps to check unauthorised intrusion at borders. Officers of other States were requested to cooperate for ensuring the effective implementation of these measures, the senior officer said.

Mr. Arora emphasised on various measures for the smooth conduct of Republic Day. “A drive should be launched to trace and verify criminals recently released from jail. All released criminals with a terrorist/radical background need to be closely monitored,” he said.

Priority area

Delhi Police Commissioner added that preventing the smuggling of firearms remains a priority area. He emphasised on quick sharing of information for speedy action to be taken and appreciated the cooperation extended by the police forces of the neighbouring States. He also highlighted the need to be more alert towards preventing rogue elements from disturbing preparations for Republic Day.

The officers present appreciated the coordination efforts of Delhi Police and resolved to have increased coordination for policing in the NCR with emphasis on real-time sharing of relevant information and close interaction at all levels in order to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Republic Day.

“In view of the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Republic Day, security checks for passengers will be further intensified by CISF personnel across metro stations from January 19 to 27,” a senior metro official said.

“This might result in long queues at some metro stations, especially during peak hours during this period. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow for some additional time for their commute during these days. Passengers are requested to cooperate with the security personnel during checks,” the official added.

