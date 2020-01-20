Delhi police hold session on CAA to ‘educate’ 13 protesters

The Delhi police held a session on the amended Citizenship Act to “educate” 13 protesters from Trans Yamuna area in connection with the violence on December 20 during an anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protest, said a police officer on Sunday.

An officer said that a total of 20 people, who were granted bail on the ground that they would attend the session, were asked to come to Seemapuri police station as per schedule, but only 13 turned up. He said they would find out why the others missed the session.

“The session lasted for 45 minutes during which the protesters were briefed about the CAA and they were ensured that no one would be asked to leave the country and they would not have to produce any papers,” the officer added.

A team of six police personnel headed by an inspector-rank officer held the session. The queries of the protesters were answered, they said.

A protester on the condition of anonymity said that he had taken part in the protest as all others from his locality were going. When the stone-pelting started, everyone fled and he was caught. “It was an informative and useful session. It has cleared a lot of misconceptions about the CAA,” he said.