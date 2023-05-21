Delhi Police head constable and pregnant wife shot at, robbed

May 21, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

A head constable of Delhi Police’s Special Cell and his wife were allegedly shot at and robbed by unidentified persons in north Delhi’s Burari area, the police said on Saturday.

An officer said the head constable, who was out on walk with his wife around 9.45 p.m. on Friday, was attacked by the accused persons who allegedly snatched his mobile phone and ₹4,000 cash.

“He has sustained a bullet injury on his stomach and his wife, who is pregnant, received an injury near her chin. The duo was immediately taken to a hospital and are out of danger. A case has been registered and CCTV cameras are being analysed,” DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

