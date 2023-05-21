HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Police head constable and pregnant wife shot at, robbed

The head constable was out on walk with his wife around 9.45 p.m. on Friday when they were attacked by the accused persons who allegedly snatched a mobile phone and ₹4,000 cash

May 21, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A head constable of Delhi Police’s Special Cell and his wife were allegedly shot at and robbed by unidentified persons in north Delhi’s Burari area, the police said on Saturday.

An officer said the head constable, who was out on walk with his wife around 9.45 p.m. on Friday, was attacked by the accused persons who allegedly snatched his mobile phone and ₹4,000 cash.

“He has sustained a bullet injury on his stomach and his wife, who is pregnant, received an injury near her chin. The duo was immediately taken to a hospital and are out of danger. A case has been registered and CCTV cameras are being analysed,” DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.