Delhi police granted emergency detention powers under NSA for three months

The office of Delhi Police Commissioner has been granted emergency detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, beginning January 19 to April 18, said an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.
The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities are convinced that the individual is a threat to national security and law and order.
A Delhi police officer said that it is a routine order that is issued in every quarter. It has nothing to do with present situation.
