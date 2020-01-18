Delhi

Delhi police granted emergency detention powers under NSA for three months

File photo of police deployed outside the JNU Campus gate.

File photo of police deployed outside the JNU Campus gate.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

more-in

The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities are convinced that the individual is a threat to national security and law and order

The office of Delhi Police Commissioner has been granted emergency detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, beginning January 19 to April 18, said an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.

The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities are convinced that the individual is a threat to national security and law and order.

A Delhi police officer said that it is a routine order that is issued in every quarter. It has nothing to do with present situation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
police
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2020 2:24:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-police-granted-emergency-detention-powers-under-nsa-for-three-months/article30590115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY