Delhi Police goes easy on COVID-19 norms violators

Delhi Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivastava on Friday said violators of COVID-19 related norms will face no action.
Over the next few days, the police will recommend the filing of non-traceable reports and deletion of the database of people who were held in violation of lockdown rules or not wearing face masks, said Mr. Shrivastava. Earlier, the Commissioner had instructed officers to take no action against migrant workers during the lockdown.
The police had taken action against nearly four lakh people since the beginning of the lockdown in March 2020 for venturing out on the streets without valid reasons, possessing no movement pass and not wearing a mask.
He added that the FIRs pending against unknown people for violating lockdown rules will be disposed of as untraced. In cases where a person was arrested and later released on bail, the police will explore legal help to dispose of such cases and delete the names of such people from the database.
A total of 24,731 people were booked under IPC Section 188 and 3,64,253 were charged under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act during lockdown.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath