Delhi Police gets sanction to prosecute two for ‘pro-Khalistan’ graffiti

August 09, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute two men arrested in January this year for allegedly painting walls with pro-Khalistan graffiti in various parts of the city, a Raj Niwas official said on Tuesday.

Following the incident, the police said that the accused had acted at the behest of the proscribed group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

A video of the outfit’s chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, owning the responsibility had also appeared on social media. Delhi Police’s Special Cell had arrested Vikram Singh, 29, a resident of Tilak Nagar, and Balram Singh, 34, of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, in connection with the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said, “During the investigation, the police had seized USB drives containing CCTV footage, proof of payment and the location of mobile phones of the accused in the area where graffiti were made.”

“It was also revealed that a video was circulated on social media platforms, wherein Pannu was advocating and encouraging secession through such graffiti and video messages and conspiring to disrupt the territorial integrity of India,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT