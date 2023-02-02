Delhi Police gets 15.2% more for next fiscal

February 02, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

The FY24 Budgetary allocation for Delhi Police saw a rise of 15.22% from the previous fiscal, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday cleared ₹11,932 crore for the force.

In the 2022-23 Budget, Delhi Police was allocated ₹10,255.29 crore.

As per a note by the Union Home Ministry, this amount have been allocated for establishment expenditures. The provision is for routine expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by Delhi Police, such as developing traffic and communication network in NCR mega cities, a model traffic system, upgrading or expanding communication infrastructure, upgrading training, induction of latest technology and installation of traffic signals etc., the note added.

For infrastructure expenses, such as office and residential projects, ₹270 crore has been earmarked.

Further, ₹321 crore have been given under various schemes for women’s safety, such as the Nirbhaya Fund and Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children implemented by the Delhi Police.