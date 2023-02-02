HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Police gets 15.2% more for next fiscal

The Union Home Ministry said ₹11,932 crore has been given for establishment expenditures

February 02, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
In the 2022-23 Budget, Delhi Police was allocated ₹10,255.29 crore.

In the 2022-23 Budget, Delhi Police was allocated ₹10,255.29 crore. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The FY24 Budgetary allocation for Delhi Police saw a rise of 15.22% from the previous fiscal, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday cleared ₹11,932 crore for the force.

In the 2022-23 Budget, Delhi Police was allocated ₹10,255.29 crore.

As per a note by the Union Home Ministry, this amount have been allocated for establishment expenditures. The provision is for routine expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by Delhi Police, such as developing traffic and communication network in NCR mega cities, a model traffic system, upgrading or expanding communication infrastructure, upgrading training, induction of latest technology and installation of traffic signals etc., the note added.

For infrastructure expenses, such as office and residential projects, ₹270 crore has been earmarked.

Further, ₹321 crore have been given under various schemes for women’s safety, such as the Nirbhaya Fund and Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children implemented by the Delhi Police.

Related Topics

Delhi / Union Budget / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.