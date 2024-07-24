ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police gets ₹11,400.81 crore; allocation reduces by 4.45%

Published - July 24, 2024 12:48 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Delhi police have been allocated ₹11,400.81 crore in the Budget, which is a 4.45% decrease from the 2023-2024 budget estimate and a 6% drop from the last fiscal’s revised estimate. Delhi Police is responsible for maintaining law and order in the city, managing traffic, installing traffic lights, and training its personnel. The police will use the budget to meet its routine expenses and for various schemes, such as developing a model traffic system and communication networks in the city, said a senior officer.

