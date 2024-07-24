GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Police gets ₹11,400.81 crore; allocation reduces by 4.45%

Published - July 24, 2024 12:48 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Delhi police have been allocated ₹11,400.81 crore in the Budget, which is a 4.45% decrease from the 2023-2024 budget estimate and a 6% drop from the last fiscal’s revised estimate. Delhi Police is responsible for maintaining law and order in the city, managing traffic, installing traffic lights, and training its personnel. The police will use the budget to meet its routine expenses and for various schemes, such as developing a model traffic system and communication networks in the city, said a senior officer.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / Union Budget

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.