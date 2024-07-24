Delhi Police gets ₹11,400.81 crore; allocation reduces by 4.45%

The Delhi police have been allocated ₹11,400.81 crore in the Budget, which is a 4.45% decrease from the 2023-2024 budget estimate and a 6% drop from the last fiscal’s revised estimate. Delhi Police is responsible for maintaining law and order in the city, managing traffic, installing traffic lights, and training its personnel. The police will use the budget to meet its routine expenses and for various schemes, such as developing a model traffic system and communication networks in the city, said a senior officer.