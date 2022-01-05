Delhi Police get Centre’s nod to seek details from GitHub

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the Delhi police’s request to seek details from GitHub, the hosting platform, about ‘Sulli Deals’ under the MLAT (Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty), six months after a first information report was registered, an official said.

A senior police officer said a request was sent earlier under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to GitHub to share details about the said application and its creators. However, they had to send a formal request through the MLAT route.

“We have written to GitHub multiple times but it has not responded... that is causing the delay,” an officer said.

The officer added that after procuring the relevant documents, they will also file an official request under the MLAT in the ‘Bulli Bai’ case.

In July, photos of several Muslim women were uploaded on the ‘Sulli Deals’ application where they were “auctioned”.

Separate FIRs were filed in the matter in both Delhi and Noida but no headway was made after GitHub failed to respond to the CrPC notices.

Recently, ‘Bulli Bai’, another application on GitHub, put up photos of Muslim women in a lewd context, following which a case was registered.