Delhi Police first force to make collection of forensic evidence mandatory

Rule to be followed in all crimes punishable by more than six years; order issued following Amit Shah’s visit to Police HQ

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairing a meeting during his visit to the Delhi Police Headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Police has become the first police force in the country to make collection of forensic evidence mandatory in crimes punishable by more than six years.

The order was issued on Tuesday hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Police Headquarters. Since Delhi is a Union Territory, its police force is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued a “standard order” to all police units which said, "In order to take conviction rate higher and integrate the criminal justice system with forensic science investigation, it has been decided to use forensic tools mandatorily in all cases where punishment provided is more than six years.”

The order comes following a push by Mr. Shah who, while speaking at a Zonal Council meeting in Bhopal on August 22, had said the government was going to overhaul the British-era Indian Penal Code and one of the changes being considered was making the collection of forensic evidence compulsory in criminal cases punishable by more than six years. ”The era of third degree torture is over. Custodial torture has roots in colonial India. Conviction of criminals can be achieved based on forensic evidence that is irrefutable," Mr. Shah had said.

Forensic mobile vans

According to the Delhi police order, the force has its own ‘mobile crime team van’ in each district and in addition to that, one ‘forensic mobile van' shall be allotted to each district to provide scientific and forensic assistance on the spot whenever any need arises.

“These forensic mobile vans shall not be under the administrative control of the police but shall be an independent entity responsible to the court of law. However, they shall visit the scene of crime whenever called by the Station House Officer or any other investigating agency of Delhi Police,” said the order.

During his visit to the Police HQ, Mr. Shah emphasised on surveillance being a major part of policing, which helps in preventing as well as investigating crimes, and said that CCTV cameras installed at public places should be integrated with the police control room.

“The cameras installed by the civil administration, police in Delhi as well as in public places like airports, railway stations, bus stands, markets and RWAs should be integrated with the police control room to ensure better surveillance,” Mr. Shah said.

The Home Minister held a long meeting with senior police officers and carried out a thorough review of sensitive policing, scientific and professional investigation of crimes, among other aspects. He also spoke about the safety of women, children and senior citizens in the Capital and instructed the officers to execute plans to ensure their well-being.

The recently released NCRB report showed a 40% increase in crimes against women in Delhi, the highest among all metropolitan cities in the country.

The Home Minister also said that a facility should be made available to the general public where a complainant can get information about the status of a pending complaint so that it is disposed of in a timely manner.