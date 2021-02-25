Delhi Police files third supplementary charge sheet in Delhi riots

NEW DELHI:

25 February 2021 10:38 IST

A senior police officer said that it mainly focused on evidences that they got after forensic laboratory report and other technical examinations that were pending in the case.

﻿ Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday submitted the third supplementary chargesheet in Delhi riots case in Karkardooma court.

The court has yet to take cognisance in the charge sheet filed.

The special cell investigating the alleged ‘large-scale conspiracy’ behind the northeast Delhi riots has arrested 15 people under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Advertising

Advertising

A senior police officer said that the third supplementary charge sheet mainly focused on evidences that they got after forensic laboratory report and other technical examinations that were pending in the case.