Delhi Police files third supplementary charge sheet in Delhi riots

﻿ Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday submitted the third supplementary chargesheet in Delhi riots case in Karkardooma court.

The court has yet to take cognisance in the charge sheet filed.

The special cell investigating the alleged ‘large-scale conspiracy’ behind the northeast Delhi riots has arrested 15 people under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A senior police officer said that the third supplementary charge sheet mainly focused on evidences that they got after forensic laboratory report and other technical examinations that were pending in the case.

