Delhi Police files FIR in Rashmika Mandanna deepfake case

November 11, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police Special Cell registered an FIR on Friday in the Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video case. The FIR has been registered under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for intending to harm the reputation of a party) of the IPC, and Sections 66C (identity theft) of the IT Act, 2000, among others.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO/Cyber Crime Unit) Hemant Tiwari said the police are verifying facts and will take legal action against the accused. Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi police to take action in the case.

“It is important for people to know that their actions will have consequences and unless this is checked right now, such deepfakes can become a regular affair,” Ms. Maliwal said.

The deepfake video, which digitally alters the likeness of a person to resemble someone else, went viral on social media earlier this week. It was found only later that Ms. Mandanna’s face had been edited onto the body of British-Indian influencer Zara Patel.