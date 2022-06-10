Delhi Police files FIR against perfume brand over ‘misogynistic’ advertisement

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

June 10, 2022

Notice issued to Layer’r Shot, probe in progress, say police

Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against a perfume brand over its “misogynistic” advertisement based on a complaint filed by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal last week.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) K.P.S. Malhotra said the FIR was registered against Layer’r Shot under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit of Delhi Police. Mr. Malhotra said a notice has been issued to the company and an investigation is in progress.

Objecting strongly to the advertisement, Ms. Maliwal had said it promoted “rape culture” and issued a notice to Delhi Police on June 4 seeking action. “Strong action should be taken against the owners of the brand and those involved in creating and publishing the advertisement on television, which clearly encourages toxic masculinity and gang rape,” she had said.

Ms. Maliwal had also written to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur seeking his intervention to take the advertisement off air and social media platforms. She also urged the Ministry to put in place a stringent system to prevent such advertisements from being broadcast.

Layer’r Shot did not respond to The Hindu’s requests for comment on the matter.