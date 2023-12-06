Delhi police file written arguments before court against former WFI chief Singh in sexual harassment case

December 06, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police on December 6 filed written arguments before a court here enunciating its stand on whether to frame charges against former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case lodged by women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal supplied the copy of the arguments to the advocates appearing for the accused as well as the complainants in the case.

Also read | Touching a woman without sexual intent is no offence, Brij Bhushan tells court

The judge will further hear the matter on December 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Matter is listed for filing of written submissions on behalf of the prosecution. Filed. Copy supplied. List on December 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. for clarifications, if any,” the judge said.

Singh appeared before the court in person with co-accused Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The city police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police had also charged Tomar in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.