Delhi police file third supplementary chargesheet in riots case

It includes FSL reports, details of alleged meetings among conspirators

Vandalised shops in north-east Delhi during the riots in February 2020. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday filed the third supplementary chargesheet in the north-east Delhi riots larger conspiracy case before a special court.

The chargesheet, which includes several Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports and information on alleged meetings held among the “conspirators”, was filed before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad submitted that the chargesheet also contained reports pertaining to acid attacks on policemen and voice samples taken from one of the accused, former Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha.

The court is yet to take cognisance of the latest supplementary chargesheet.

The first chargesheet in the case was filed in September 2020, following which the first supplementary chargesheet was filed in October that year. The second supplementary chargesheet was submitted by the police early last year.

While the first chargesheet named 15 accused, including student activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha, the second chargesheet added three more persons as accused — former JNU students Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and SIM card seller Faizan Khan.

The second supplementary chargesheet pertained to information regarding CCTV cameras in locations that witnessed violence and how they were “incapacitated” and covered with cloth in order to hide evidence.

The police have accused all the 18 persons named in the case of “hatching a conspiracy” and mobilising people through different secret meetings and WhatsApp conversations to carry out the riots.