Delhi Police felicitates37 women

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Delhi Police honoured 22 women personnel and 15 civilians for their remarkable efforts during the pandemic.
At the police headquarters, Commissioner of Delhi Police S.N. Shrivastava honoured the women officers for going beyond the call of duty during the lockdown, and other women from various fields such as medical services, social services, entrepreneurs, trainers and good Samaritans, who have made significant contribution to society, read a statement.
The police organised a number of events, including lectures on gender sensitisation, and installing sanitary pad-dispensing machines in washrooms. “We wanted to make a statement on Women’s Day in two ways — one, by letting women officers take command roles and manage priority policing today, and second, by felicitating women officers who have done exceptional work,” said Mr. Shrivastava.
Major traffic junctions, PCR vehicles and functioning of police stations were commanded by women on Monday, he added.
