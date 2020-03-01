Delhi Police failed to assess ground situation in time, says State BJP chief

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari expressed “deep sorrow” on Saturday over the loss of lives in the violence earlier this week and claimed the police “failed” to gauge the magnitude of the situation in time.

He accused non-BJP parties of playing a “negative” role in light of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that “snowballed into violence” in north-east Delhi.

“I don’t know what to say. Loss of so many lives is a matter of deep sorrow. It appears that the police also failed to assess the ground situation in time. It could have prevented loss of so many lives,” the Lok Sabha MP said.

He, however, asserted that the Delhi Police brought the situation under “control” as soon as 73 companies of additional forces were deployed in the riot-hit areas on February 24.

“Still, it’s a failure. Nobody had any idea of the scale of the violence. Police too had no idea of it,” Mr. Tiwari said, adding that AAP) and the Congress too did not help in defusing the tense situation.