Delhi Police empanel 82 legal consultants to improve probe quality

March 16, 2022 21:16 IST

The Delhi police on Wednesday appointed 82 legal consultants in order to provide legal assistance to investigating officers in cases and improve quality of the probe.

A senior police officer said, “The legal consultants will provide us aid right from the time of registering the FIR till the time the chargesheet is filed in order to ensure that the quality of probe is improved with an increase in conviction rates”.

Special Commissioner (Licensing and Legal Division) Sanjay Singh said that initially the police had 54 legal consultants for assisting them in legal matters arising out of trial courts, Delhi High Court and Supreme Court.

“We thought of bringing in more legal consultants as we have to file various status reports in courts and receive several legal notices… They [legal consultants] will also assist in resolving queries regarding FSL [forensic science laboratory] reports…,” the officer said.

The police have been pulled up several times in the past by local courts over matters pertaining to Delhi riots. In one of the cases, the investigating officer was rapped after he came to court without reading the case file.